Ohio Wholesaler Group Intervenes in Ohio Retailer Litigation

The Wholesale Beer & Wine Association of Ohio has been permitted to intervene in the pending dormant commerce clause challenge filed by an Illinois retailer alleging that Ohio retail delivery laws violate the dormant Commerce Clause.

Earlier this month Ohio was covered on this website for going on the offense to prevent untaxed alcohol sales into the state. This week, they are now a defendant as an Illinois retailer has brought a dormant Commerce Clause challenge against them.

The Complaint filed on behalf of House of Glunz retail store in Illinois alleges that Ohio law violates the dormant Commerce Clause because it allows Ohio retailers to do take orders of wine and deliveries in Ohio but claims a retailer in Illinois cannot.

This lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Ohio is brought by the same law firm that has at least eight other dormant Commerce Clause challenges against various states including one that has sought review at the United States Supreme Court.